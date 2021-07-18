8PAY One Day Volume Tops $167,023.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $235,859.77 and $167,023.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

