$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $860,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

CUE opened at $10.14 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

