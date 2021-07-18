708,276 Shares in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Purchased by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 708,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,000. Peridot Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 2.36% of Peridot Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 435,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,268. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

