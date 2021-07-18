70,000 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Purchased by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $56,649,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $20,441,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $10,710,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,415,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,258. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

