6,851 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after buying an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $340,238. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.