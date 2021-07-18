$6.27 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post $6.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $26.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

BWAY stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

