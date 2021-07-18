580 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.01. 19,132,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,210,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

