556,904 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Bought by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 556,904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,328,000. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 1.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 1.96% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

