4,500 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

