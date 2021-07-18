44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $196.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,344. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $141.88 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

