44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $470.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.13.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

