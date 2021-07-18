44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $77,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. 4,384,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,892. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

