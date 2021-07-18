400,000 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $712,000.

Shares of NBSTU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

