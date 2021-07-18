3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 20.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,051,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,513,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $1,345,633.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,047. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

MMM stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

