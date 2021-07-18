$359.38 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $359.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.50 million. South State posted sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth $45,749,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in South State by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 234,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

