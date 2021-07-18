355,427 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 355,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

