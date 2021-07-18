3,024,996 Shares in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) Bought by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,024,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,263,000. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition comprises 2.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 12.10% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,089,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,032,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RSVA stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 2,142,857 shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.