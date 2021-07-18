$3.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.47 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,383. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

