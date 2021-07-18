$260.86 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $260.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.60 million. Copa posted sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.81. 289,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53. Copa has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Copa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copa by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Copa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.