$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $256.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 294,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,847. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

