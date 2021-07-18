21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.37

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 1766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several research firms have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $24,127,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

