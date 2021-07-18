$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,516. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $94.04 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

