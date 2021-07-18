1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

