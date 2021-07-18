1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $167,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $1,241,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,436.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $188,626.20. Insiders have sold 52,861 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,812 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEM opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

