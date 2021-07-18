195,142 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,000. Unity Software accounts for 27.1% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dumac Inc. owned about 0.07% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Unity Software by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unity Software by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U opened at $96.71 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,585 shares of company stock worth $93,284,152 over the last 90 days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

