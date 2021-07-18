1,711,735 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,711,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

VELOU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

