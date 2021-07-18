150,000 Shares in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBRGU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBRGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.