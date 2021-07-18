13,765 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

