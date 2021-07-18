12,500 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Bought by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHHCU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $33,848,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $14,865,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $6,529,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $5,111,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $4,724,000.

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

