12,388 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $3,220,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $268,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

