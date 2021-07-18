100,000 Shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.92 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

