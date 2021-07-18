10,000 Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $887,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

