10,000 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of THMAU opened at $10.32 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.