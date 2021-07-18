$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in State Street by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. 3,925,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40. State Street has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

