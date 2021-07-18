$1.44 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

