$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $556.36. The stock had a trading volume of 941,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.28. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $411.45 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.81, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

