$1.30 EPS Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

KMPR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 215,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,400. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kemper by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.