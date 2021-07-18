$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.93. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

