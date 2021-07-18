$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. 617,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,556. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

