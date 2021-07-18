$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tennant (NYSE:TNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tennant’s earnings. Tennant posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tennant will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tennant.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock valued at $951,123 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. 68,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,279. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tennant (TNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.