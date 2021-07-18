$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $82.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.