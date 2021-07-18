$0.89 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

ST stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.