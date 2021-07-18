-$0.15 EPS Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Daré Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Daré Bioscience.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

DARE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,403,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,640,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.