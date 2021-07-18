-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Genesco posted earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $831.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

