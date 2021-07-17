ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

NASDAQ:ZI remained flat at $$49.75 during trading hours on Friday. 822,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,243.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.21. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $1,020,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Do Holdings (Wa), Llc sold 193,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $8,315,000.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,315,000.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,088,502 shares of company stock valued at $335,637,636. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

