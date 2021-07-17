ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIMCF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. ZIM has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14.

About ZIM

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

