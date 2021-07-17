Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,607,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $5,043,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $58.14 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $910.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

