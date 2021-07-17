Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $532.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEI. Truist dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.