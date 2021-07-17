Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

SMBK opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

