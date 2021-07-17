Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $396,000 in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after buying an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after buying an additional 229,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after buying an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

